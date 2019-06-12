Local
Kennewick to dedicate Playground of Dreams, golf course clubhouse

Kennewick dedicates the Columbia Park Playground of Dreams and its new Columbia River Landing clubhouse with music, demonstrations and more this weekend.
The Playground of Dreams reopens with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday following a $1 million-plus project to replace the aging play structure with a modern, inclusive one.
Toyota of Tri-Cities was the lead sponsor of the project in exchange for naming rights.
The festivities continue with a noon ribbon cutting at Columbia River Landing, the new clubhouse at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex.
Live music, prizes and demonstrations continue until 4 p.m. Half-price memberships will be available.
The 2,600-square-foot clubhouse includes a full-service kitchen, river-facing patio and supports the 18-hole, par-3 golf course, which offers traditional golf as well as foot golf and disc golf.
