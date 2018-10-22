$1.1 million clubhouse on course

Construction workers frame the walls Monday for Kennewick’s $1.1 million Columbia Park Golf Links clubhouse.
The new 2,600-square-foot building is at the same site as the old clubhouse that was torn down in January 2017.
The new clubhouse will have a river view patio, kitchen, indoor and outdoor seating for 150 and a retail pro shop.
The general contractor is O’Brien Construction of Kennewick.
It’s expected to be done in April, said city spokesperson Evelyn Lusignan.
The golf course remains open during the project.
