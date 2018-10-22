Construction workers frame the walls Monday for Kennewick’s $1.1 million Columbia Park Golf Links clubhouse. The new 2,600-square-foot building is to be finished in April at the site of the old clubhouse. The new building will have a river view patio, kitchen, seating for 150 and a pro shop. The golf course remains open during the project.
Local

$1.1 million clubhouse on course

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

October 22, 2018 04:49 PM

Kennewick, WA

Construction workers frame the walls Monday for Kennewick’s $1.1 million Columbia Park Golf Links clubhouse.

The new 2,600-square-foot building is at the same site as the old clubhouse that was torn down in January 2017.

Demolition has started on the long-standing clubhouse at Columbia Park Golf Links in Kennewick. The A-frame building, built in 1948, is being town down and a new clubhouse is scheduled to open this spring.

By

The new clubhouse will have a river view patio, kitchen, indoor and outdoor seating for 150 and a retail pro shop.

The general contractor is O’Brien Construction of Kennewick.

It’s expected to be done in April, said city spokesperson Evelyn Lusignan.

The golf course remains open during the project.

