9 kitchens fail their Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Nine Mid-Columbia kitchens and restaurants failed their most recent health inspections and three earned perfect scores.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team released results from 19 inspections from the week of July 20-26.

The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments that serve food to the public, including restaurants, schools, groceries, concession stands, coffee stands, convenience stores and more.

Under a new rating scale, those receiving 35 or more of the more serious red points on the 418-point evaluation for compliance with food safety rules are scheduled for additional follow ups.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Bella Italia, 7000 W. Okanogan Place Kennewick, July 25, routine (50 red, 7 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures.

Daily Harbor (Store), 2221 E. Lewis St., Pasco, July 23, follow-up (65 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedures, improper reheating procedures for hot holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Great Harvest Bread Co., 8378 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, July 26, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Kahlotus Korners (Deli)., 120 Pasco Kahlotus Road, Pasco, July 23, follow-up (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, improper hot holding.

La Hacienda Meat Market (Deli), 4242 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, July 25, routine (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, lacking a proper consumer advisory, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Los Pinos, 1504 W. Lewis St., Pasco, July 23, routine (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Los Pinos, 1504 W. Lewis St., Pasco, July 24, follow-up (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.

Sushi Time, 1408 N. Louisiana St. Kennewick, July 23, routine (120 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, improper shell stock ID or parasite destruction procedures, improper raw meat handling procedures, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Sushi Time, 1408 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, July 24, follow-up (55 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Restaurants passing inspection

Excalibur Pizza, 708 10th Ave., Pasco, July 24, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Kabab N Grill House, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 24, follow-up (0 red, 5 blue)

La Hacienda Meat Market (Meat), 4242 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, July 25, routine (0 red, 3 blue)

La Hacienda Meat Market (Store), 4242 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, July 25, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Los Pinos (Commissary), 1504 W. Lewis St., Pasco, July 23, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Moonshot Brewing, 8804 W. Victoria Ave., Kennewick, July 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Paradise Food Mart (Grocery), 1400 Bombing Range Road, West Richland, July 25, routine (5 red, 2 blue)

Picante Mexican Taqueria #0248, Event, July 25, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

The Chicken Shack - Pasco, 90 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, July 25, routine (5 red, 0 blue)

Tomatillo Authentic Mexican Flavors, 1360 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, July 23, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)