Eight establishments fail their Tri-Cities restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District released results for 36 kitchen inspections conducted the week of July 5-12.

Eight received failing marks and 16 earned perfect scores.

The health district’s food team inspects more than 1,000 retail food establishments that serve the public for compliance with sanitation and food-handling procedures designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.

In a change that took effect in July, establishments receiving 35 or more red points on the 418-point evaluation on routine visits are slated for follow-ups. A score of 25 or more on a follow-up inspection triggers additional follow-ups.

It previously took 25 or more points to trigger a follow-up after a routine inspection and 10 or more on a follow-up.

Restaurants that need re-inspection

Applebee’s, 43 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, July 11, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Fresh Out The Box, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 10, follow-up, (15 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cold holding.

Kabab N Grill House LLC, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 9, follow-up, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.

Lulu Craft Bar & Kitchen, 606 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, July 11, routine, (35 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.

Mariscos El Kora #0063 (Mobile), 1719 W. Lewis St., Pasco, July 11, follow-up, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Subway #11914, 2045 W. Court St., Pasco, July 10, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.

Taqueria Super Uno #0176 (Mobile), 33 Goethals Drive, Richland, July 11, routine, (55 red, 15 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper produce washing, improper cold holding.

The Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 10, routine, (40 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.

Restaurants that do not need re-inspection

Boys & Girls Club B/F County, 801 N. 18th Ave., Pasco, July 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria Los Toreros (Deli), 2115 E. Lewis St., Pasco, July 10, routine, (30 red, 5 blue).

Carniceria Los Toreros (Meat), 2115 E. Lewis St., Pasco, July 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Carniceria Los Toreros (Store), 2115 E. Lewis St., Pasco, July 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Family Fresh Sushi LLC (P), 4905 N. Road 68, Pasco, July 9, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant #3, 5210 N. Road 68, Pasco, July 10, routine, (25 red, 5 blue)

Fruta Rayada El Rey #2, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 9, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Horse Heaven Middle School, 3500 S. Vancouver St., Kennewick, July 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

James McGee Elementary School, 4601 N. Horizon Drive, Pasco, July 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

J’s Asian Flaming Grill, 1257 Guyer Ave., Kennewick, July 11, follow-up, (0 red, 8 blue)

Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave., Prosser, July 12, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Kennewick Springhill Suites By Marriott, 7048 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, July 10, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Ki-Be Elementary & Middle School, 913 Home Drive, Benton City, July 11, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

La Palma Grocery & Deli (Store), 2020 E. Lewis St., Pasco, July 8, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

La Palma Market (Coffee), 2120 E. Lewis St., Pasco, July 8, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)

La Palma Market (Deli), 2120 E. Lewis St., Pasco, July 8, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

La Palma Market (Ice-cream), 2120 E. Lewis St., Pasco, July 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

La Palma Market (Meat), 2120 E. Lewis St., Pasco, July 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

La Palma Market (Store), 2120 E. Lewis St., Pasco, July 8, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland, July 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland, July 10, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)

Marie Curie STEM Elementary School, 715 N. California Ave., Pasco, July 10, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)

Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, July 9, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser, July 12, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Ready and Out Concession, 920 S. Kinney Way, Prosser, July 12, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)

Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 9, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Ruby Thai Kitchen, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 9, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Sacajawea Elementary School, 535 Fuller St., Richland, July 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)