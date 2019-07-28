Eight of 19 fail their recent Tri-Cities health inspections

Tri-City restaurant food safety violations explained Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lars Richins, Benton-Franklin Health District environmental health specialist, explains the top 5 food safety violations recorded by the department's inspectors in the Tri-Cities.

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team released results for 19 kitchen inspections conducted the week of July 13-19.

Eight failed and will be revisited. Seven earned perfect scores.

Inspectors regularly visit more than 1,000 licensed food retail establishments. Inspections cover compliance with food safety and sanitation regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.

In a change that took effect this month, those earning 35 or more red points on the 418-point scale are scheduled for follow-ups. A score of 25 or more on a follow-up leads to additional visits.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 506-460-4205.

Re-inspection needed

Arby’s #5008014, 1310 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 18, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper produce washing, room temperature storage.

Fiesta Foods (Deli), 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, July 19, routine, (80 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding.

Graze - A Place To Eat, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, July 17, routine, (50 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper cold holding.

Green Papaya Thai Restaurant, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 16, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, improper reheating procedures.

Noodle Thyme, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, July 17, routine, (100 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities, improper shell egg handling practices, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.

Noodle Thyme, 8530 W Gage Blvd., Kennewick, July 18, follow-up, (15 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Inadequate hand washing facilities, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Plaza Oaxaca #0130 (Mobile), 3315 W. Court St., Pasco, July 19, follow-up, (35 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing, improper produce washing.

Thai Elephant, 6030 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 16, routine, (80 red, 3 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, improper raw meat handling procedures, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

No re-inspection needed

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1102 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 19, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Eating Gluten Free/GF Blends (Demo), Event, Kennewick, July 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Francisco’s Bakery, 5300 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 16, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)

Inca Mexican Restaurant, 201 N. Edison St., Kennewick, July 19, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)

JS Mesa Grocery and Deli (Store), 102 First Ave., Mesa, July 17, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Karla’s Snacks, 524 W. Lewis St., Pasco, July 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Lara’s Tacos #0081 (Mobile), 620 N. 28th Ave., Pasco, July 16, follow-up, (5 red, 0 blue)

Mariscos El Kora #0063 (Mobile), 1719 W. Lewis St., Pasco, July 16, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Meals On Wheels/Connell, 211 E. Elm St., Connell, July 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)

Tacos El Cafetal #0162, 203 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, July 19, follow-up, (0 red, 8 blue)

Wendy’s, 7003 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, July 18, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)