Local
Amazing Water Follies 2019 photos and videos
Check out what people are doing at Water Follies
Whether you missed this year’s Water Follies action or just want to relive it, here are some highlights from the weekend’s events on and over the Columbia River.
Photos
Videos
▪ Watch as J. Michael Kelly celebrates winning the Columbia Cup
▪ These sisters have a passion for racing
▪ Hydroplane driver Andrew Tate feel no pressure defending the HAPO Columbia Cup
▪ GP-12 Schellhase Racing boat catches fire during Saturday heat
▪ Check out what people are doing at Water Follies
▪ This Hydro driver could win HAPO Columbia Cup
Stories
▪ Heavyweights square off in Columbia Cup finals, but it’s a surprise boat that wins the trophy
▪ 30 years ago, this boat made hydro history. It’s something we may never see again
▪ These sisters grew up with a passion for boat racing. This year they got in on the action
▪ Divers rescue hydroplane driver after boat crashes and breaks apart at Columbia Cup
▪ Columbia Cup favorites set for big showdown during Sunday’s hydro finals
▪ Fire breaks out on Grand Prix boat during Columbia Cup racing at Tri-City Water Follies
▪ This might be the coldest place at Water Follies, and some cool folks are willing to share
▪ 10 unlimited hydroplanes to battle for the Columbia Cup this weekend
▪ Miss HomeStreet driver Jimmy Shane stays hot, qualifies fastest at Columbia Cup
Comments