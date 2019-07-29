Local

Amazing Water Follies 2019 photos and videos

By Tri-City Herald staff

Check out what people are doing at Water Follies

While the hydros take off, spectators watch and have some fun. Check out scenes from Water Follies By
Whether you missed this year’s Water Follies action or just want to relive it, here are some highlights from the weekend’s events on and over the Columbia River.

Photos

Day 1 photo gallery

Day 2 photo gallery

Day 3 photo gallery

Day 3 Water Follies Barge36.JPG
Day three 2019 photos from the official Water Follies barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Videos

Watch as J. Michael Kelly celebrates winning the Columbia Cup

These sisters have a passion for racing

Hydroplane driver Andrew Tate feel no pressure defending the HAPO Columbia Cup

GP-12 Schellhase Racing boat catches fire during Saturday heat

Check out what people are doing at Water Follies

This Hydro driver could win HAPO Columbia Cup

Stories

Heavyweights square off in Columbia Cup finals, but it’s a surprise boat that wins the trophy

30 years ago, this boat made hydro history. It’s something we may never see again

These sisters grew up with a passion for boat racing. This year they got in on the action

Divers rescue hydroplane driver after boat crashes and breaks apart at Columbia Cup

Columbia Cup favorites set for big showdown during Sunday’s hydro finals

Fire breaks out on Grand Prix boat during Columbia Cup racing at Tri-City Water Follies

This might be the coldest place at Water Follies, and some cool folks are willing to share

10 unlimited hydroplanes to battle for the Columbia Cup this weekend

Miss HomeStreet driver Jimmy Shane stays hot, qualifies fastest at Columbia Cup

