Amazing Water Follies 2019 photos and videos

Check out what people are doing at Water Follies While the hydros take off, spectators watch and have some fun. Check out scenes from Water Follies Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK While the hydros take off, spectators watch and have some fun. Check out scenes from Water Follies

Whether you missed this year’s Water Follies action or just want to relive it, here are some highlights from the weekend’s events on and over the Columbia River.

Photos

▪ Day 1 photo gallery

▪ Day 2 photo gallery

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Day 3 photo gallery

Day three 2019 photos from the official Water Follies barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Videos

▪ Watch as J. Michael Kelly celebrates winning the Columbia Cup

▪ These sisters have a passion for racing

Day three 2019 photos from the official Water Follies barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

▪ Hydroplane driver Andrew Tate feel no pressure defending the HAPO Columbia Cup

▪ GP-12 Schellhase Racing boat catches fire during Saturday heat

▪ Check out what people are doing at Water Follies

▪ This Hydro driver could win HAPO Columbia Cup

Day three 2019 photos from the official Water Follies barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Stories

▪ Heavyweights square off in Columbia Cup finals, but it’s a surprise boat that wins the trophy

▪ 30 years ago, this boat made hydro history. It’s something we may never see again

Day three 2019 photos from the official Water Follies barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

▪ These sisters grew up with a passion for boat racing. This year they got in on the action

▪ Divers rescue hydroplane driver after boat crashes and breaks apart at Columbia Cup

▪ Columbia Cup favorites set for big showdown during Sunday’s hydro finals

Day three 2019 photos from the official Water Follies barge in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

▪ Fire breaks out on Grand Prix boat during Columbia Cup racing at Tri-City Water Follies

▪ This might be the coldest place at Water Follies, and some cool folks are willing to share

▪ 10 unlimited hydroplanes to battle for the Columbia Cup this weekend

▪ Miss HomeStreet driver Jimmy Shane stays hot, qualifies fastest at Columbia Cup