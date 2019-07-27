Fire breaks out on Grand Prix boat during Columbia Cup racing during Water Follies

GP-12 Schellhase Racing boat catches fire during Saturday heat Crews work to douse a blaze that started in the engine of GP-12 Schellhase Racing Saturday afternoon. The boat was in the first lap when it started lagging behind, and smoke followed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews work to douse a blaze that started in the engine of GP-12 Schellhase Racing Saturday afternoon. The boat was in the first lap when it started lagging behind, and smoke followed.

A fire broke out in the engine of one of the boats racing during the HAPO Columbia Cup during Tri-City Water Follies Saturday.

Competitors in the second heat for Grand Prix Hydroplanes were heading into the second turn of the first lap when the GP-12 Schellhase Racing boat started to slow.

It didn’t take long for smoke and flames to begin pouring out of the engine.

Driver Greg Hopp appears to have escaped the cockpit, and was standing on the boat while crews battled the blaze.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They were able to extinguish the fire.

The fire was the second major incident on the Columbia River Saturday. Earlier in the day, the E-20 5-liter hydroplane driven by Travis Johnston broke apart in the water as it hit the Columbia River near fans on the Franklin County side of the river during a heat race.

Rescue divers raced to the overturned hydroplane and jumped into the water to rescue Johnston from the disabled boat. Johnston escaped injury.