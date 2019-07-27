Divers rescue hydroplane driver after boat crashes and breaks apart at Columbia Cup

Hydros preseason practice on the Columbia River H1 Unlimited hydroplanes began preseason testing on the Columbia River in Kennewick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK H1 Unlimited hydroplanes began preseason testing on the Columbia River in Kennewick.

A crash during a heat race at Saturday’s HAPO Columbia Cup hydroplane races in the Tri-Cities sent rescue divers into the water to save a driver from an overturned hydroplane.

The E-20 5-liter hydroplane driven by Travis Johnston broke apart in the water as it hit the Columbia River near fans on the Franklin County side of the river during a heat race early Saturday morning.

Rescue divers raced to the overturned hydroplane and jumped into the water to rescue Johnston from the disabled boat.

It was reported that Johnston walked away from the crash after being taken ashore, but KONA News Radio later reported that Johnston was taken to a local hospital, apparently for precautionary purposes.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for Columbia Cup updates and other news about Water Follies events throughout the weekend.