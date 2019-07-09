Autopsy shows why a Pasco man died in a shed

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

The man whose body was found in a Pasco shed July 1 died of natural causes, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary.

The autopsy by a forensic pathologist for Gregory Coutee of Pasco was done Tuesday morning.

McGary ruled that the cause of his death was alcoholism, finding Coutee, 64, was otherwise in good health for his age.

Coutee had no identification on his body when he was found in a shed next to a vacant house on the 900 block of South Myrtle Avenue. The neighborhood is between the railroad yard and the water treatment plant.

Coutee was identified mostly using dental records, and then his family was found and notified by the start of this week.

His body appeared to have been in the shed for 10 days to two weeks before he was found, McGary said.