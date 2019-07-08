Coroner identifies body found in Pasco shed as a local resident

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

The body found July 1 in a Pasco shed has been identified as a Pasco man, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary on Monday.

Dental records were used to identify the dead man as Gregory Coutee, 64.

No identification was found with his body.

Coutee was found in a shed next to a vacant house on the 900 block of South Myrtle Avenue and appeared to have been there for 10 days to two weeks, McGary said.

The neighborhood is between the railroad yard and the water treatment plant.

An autopsy by a forensic pathologist is scheduled for Tuesday. Police did not initially find any sign of a crime.