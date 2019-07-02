He died inside a shed at a vacant Pasco house. His name is still a mystery

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Police are asking for help identifying a body of an older man found inside a shed next to a vacant Pasco house.

Someone discovered the body about noon Monday on the 900 block of South Myrtle Avenue, Pasco police said. The neighborhood is between the railroad yard and the water treatment plant.

Investigators suspect the man died in the shed at least a month ago. He was severely decomposed.

While police are not ruling anything out, nothing indicates foul play.





The man had no identification on him, said Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary, who is working on scheduling an autopsy with a forensic pathologist. Officials hope to use dental records to identify the man.





Anyone with information on his possible identity is asked to call dispatchers at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Chris Caicedo at caicedoc@pasco-wa.gov. Callers should refer to death investigation case number PP19-19512.