She dreamed of competing in Miss Washington. This Kennewick native took home a trophy

Miss Tri-Cities Reagan Rebstock offers these words of gratitude to the community as she prepares for the Miss Washington competition.

Miss Tri-Cities Reagan Rebstock took third place at the Miss Washington competition.

The 20-year-old Kennewick native was announced as the second runner-up among 23 contestants in the week-long event.

Abbie Kondell, Miss Clark County, was crowned Miss Washington 2019.

The first runner-up was Miss Rainier Raechel Warren, Miss Tahoma Jerica Huang took third runner-up and fourth runner-up was Miss Spokane Ashlee Karras.

Rebstock told the Herald before heading to Western Washington that it was a life-long dream to be participating in the Miss Washington Scholarship Organization, after first watching the Miss America competition live as a fourth grader.

She grew up attending the annual Miss Tri-Cities program with her mom and grandma, who did the show’s choreography for years. She served as Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen in 2013, then crowned her twin sister Paige the following year.

Rebstock won the title of Miss Tri-Cities in July 2018, and has spent the past year encouraging kids and teens to be more accepting of children with disabilities.

She will hand over the crown to a successor on July 13 at the Southridge High School auditorium. Eight women are vying to be the new Miss Tri-Cities in the program’s 59th year, with five young women competing to be Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen.