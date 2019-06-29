8 women seek Miss Tri-Cities crown; 5 vie for Miss Outstanding Teen

Miss Tri-Cities Reagan Rebstock Miss Tri-Cities Reagan Rebstock offers these words of gratitude to the community as she prepares for the Miss Washington competition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miss Tri-Cities Reagan Rebstock offers these words of gratitude to the community as she prepares for the Miss Washington competition.

More than a dozen young women are competing for thousands of dollars of scholarship money and a crown.

Tickets are on sale for the Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen competitions, which will be held at 7 p.m. on July 13 at the Southridge High School auditorium. People can pick up a ticket in advance for $25 at brownpapertickets.com.

The Miss Tri-Cities competition is one of the strongest community-based scholarship competitions in the state, according to organizers. Now in its 59th year, it awards more than $35,000 in scholarships to the contestants.

Miss Tri-Cities is a preliminary to the Miss Washington and the Miss America pageants.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The contestants are judged based on their talent, their interview, an on-stage interview and an evening wear and social impact section. The contestants are between 17 and 25 years old and graduated high school.

The contestants are:

Abigail Faulk of Richland

McKenzie R. Kennedy of Kennewick

Julia Kleinbach of Connell

Cassi Palmer of College Place

Shayela Pottle, of Kennewick

Rachel Sorensen of Kennewick

Katherine Schultz of Richland

Emily Skadorwa of Richland

Outstanding Teen Contest

The Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen Contest aims to find one young woman with the chance to achieve her dreams. The contestants are between 13 and 17 and learn how to compose a resume and put together a statement.

The contestants are:

Lacey Fisher of Kennewick

Jenna Kreutz of Richland

Riley Winters of Pasco

Serena Tudela of Richland

Brisa Hernandez of Pasco