8 women seek Miss Tri-Cities crown; 5 vie for Miss Outstanding Teen
More than a dozen young women are competing for thousands of dollars of scholarship money and a crown.
Tickets are on sale for the Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen competitions, which will be held at 7 p.m. on July 13 at the Southridge High School auditorium. People can pick up a ticket in advance for $25 at brownpapertickets.com.
The Miss Tri-Cities competition is one of the strongest community-based scholarship competitions in the state, according to organizers. Now in its 59th year, it awards more than $35,000 in scholarships to the contestants.
Miss Tri-Cities is a preliminary to the Miss Washington and the Miss America pageants.
The contestants are judged based on their talent, their interview, an on-stage interview and an evening wear and social impact section. The contestants are between 17 and 25 years old and graduated high school.
The contestants are:
- Abigail Faulk of Richland
- McKenzie R. Kennedy of Kennewick
- Julia Kleinbach of Connell
- Cassi Palmer of College Place
- Shayela Pottle, of Kennewick
- Rachel Sorensen of Kennewick
- Katherine Schultz of Richland
- Emily Skadorwa of Richland
Outstanding Teen Contest
The Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen Contest aims to find one young woman with the chance to achieve her dreams. The contestants are between 13 and 17 and learn how to compose a resume and put together a statement.
The contestants are:
- Lacey Fisher of Kennewick
- Jenna Kreutz of Richland
- Riley Winters of Pasco
- Serena Tudela of Richland
- Brisa Hernandez of Pasco
