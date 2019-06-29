Local

8 women seek Miss Tri-Cities crown; 5 vie for Miss Outstanding Teen

Miss Tri-Cities Reagan Rebstock

Miss Tri-Cities Reagan Rebstock offers these words of gratitude to the community as she prepares for the Miss Washington competition.
Miss Tri-Cities Reagan Rebstock offers these words of gratitude to the community as she prepares for the Miss Washington competition.
Kennewick, WA

More than a dozen young women are competing for thousands of dollars of scholarship money and a crown.

Tickets are on sale for the Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen competitions, which will be held at 7 p.m. on July 13 at the Southridge High School auditorium. People can pick up a ticket in advance for $25 at brownpapertickets.com.

The Miss Tri-Cities competition is one of the strongest community-based scholarship competitions in the state, according to organizers. Now in its 59th year, it awards more than $35,000 in scholarships to the contestants.

Miss Tri-Cities is a preliminary to the Miss Washington and the Miss America pageants.

The contestants are judged based on their talent, their interview, an on-stage interview and an evening wear and social impact section. The contestants are between 17 and 25 years old and graduated high school.

The contestants are:

  • Abigail Faulk of Richland
  • McKenzie R. Kennedy of Kennewick
  • Julia Kleinbach of Connell
  • Cassi Palmer of College Place
  • Shayela Pottle, of Kennewick
  • Rachel Sorensen of Kennewick
  • Katherine Schultz of Richland
  • Emily Skadorwa of Richland

Outstanding Teen Contest

The Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen Contest aims to find one young woman with the chance to achieve her dreams. The contestants are between 13 and 17 and learn how to compose a resume and put together a statement.

The contestants are:

  • Lacey Fisher of Kennewick
  • Jenna Kreutz of Richland
  • Riley Winters of Pasco
  • Serena Tudela of Richland
  • Brisa Hernandez of Pasco
Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

