For the new Miss Tri-Cities, glamor isn’t on the radar

Reagan Rebstock knew better than most what to expect.
The 19-year-old Kennewick woman practically has pageants in her blood — she grew up attending the annual Miss Tri-Cities with her mom and grandma, who did the choreography for the show for years.
And then Reagan and her twin sister, Paige, got involved, both competing in — and winning — Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen.
This year, Reagan decided to try for the Miss Tri-Cities crown.
And she was a bit anxious.
“I always get nervous, whether I’m going on for a dance, whether I’m going to the interview room. The butterflies in my stomach — I always have to push them down,” she said.
She did just that, and walked away the winner. Rebstock was crowned Miss Tri-Cities on Saturday evening at Kennewick High School, earning more than $12,000 in scholarship money.
Audrey Faulk was crowned Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen at the same event.
Rebstock said it’s an honor to hold the Miss Tri-Cities title — one she isn’t taking lightly.
“I’ve watched so many Miss Tri-Cities and looked up to so many Miss Tri-Cities. To be able to say that I’m part of that group is indescribable,” she said.
Rebstock is the daughter of Wendy White and Andy Rebstock.
A graduate of Southridge High School, she just wrapped up her first year at the University of Washington in Seattle.
Paige also attends UW; they both recently made the dance team.
Rebstock’s older sister Rylee and other loved ones also cheered her on during Miss Tri-Cities.
Rebstock nailed the interview and talent competition — she did a tap dance — winning top marks in both categories.
McKenna Moon was picked as Miss Congeniality, with Peyton Brackenbury taking that honor for the Outstanding Teen crowd.
Natalie Davis won for talent and interview among the teen competitors.
Rebstock starts her Miss Tri-Cities duties right away, with an appearance this week at a Partners N Pals summer camp put on by The Arc of Tri-Cities. The camp focuses on kids and young adults with disabilities.
Her platform centers on encouraging kids and teens to embrace and include those with disabilities. She was inspired by a close childhood friend with cerebral palsy.
Along with appearances and outreach in the coming months, Rebstock also will represent the Tri-Cities at the Miss Washington pageant next year. She wants to go on to compete in Miss America.
For her, it’s not about the glamor, but the chance to be a role model and do good.
“(The Miss America program) really is about serving others. That’s what I want to do this year — serve the disabled community, serve the Tri-Cities. I want to spend my year serving,” she said.
