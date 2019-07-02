Local
Fireworks are banned in Kennewick. Here’s how to stay out of trouble
The Kennewick Fire Department is reminding residents and visitors that it’s a crime to use or have fireworks inside the city.
Violators are subject to a misdemeanor citation, including a penalty of up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail.
The fire department will confiscate illegal fireworks it encounters, said Capt. Brain Ellis, deputy fire marshal.
The Kennewick Police Department has responded to 65 fireworks-related calls so far this year, with 48 calls in June, said Sgt. Aaron Clem, public information officer. Two resulted in written reports.
The fire department advises residents to mark the Fourth of July by attend public fireworks displays such as the River of Fire Festival. The launch site is across from the Columbia Park Golf Course.
Tri-City Water Follies is organizing a full day of family-friendly activities at Columbia Park on the Fourth, culminating with a fireworks display over the river starting at dusk, about 10 p.m. The cost is a $5-per-car contribution.
Rules vary across the Tri-Cities for fireworks.
Limited use is allowed in Pasco, Richland, West Richland, Benton City and unincorporated Benton County.
Fireworks are banned in Prosser, Connell and unincorporated Franklin County.
Tri-City Herald readers can find more about the rules and where it’s legal to buy consumer fireworks at http://bit.ly/Tri-CityFireworksRules2019
