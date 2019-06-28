Looking to set off fireworks? Here are the rules for your area

Fireworks sales for Fourth of July in the Tri-Cities area Lt. Ken Buechler, Richland Fire Department assistant fire marshal, provides an overview about the sale and use of consumer fireworks in the Tri-Cities area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lt. Ken Buechler, Richland Fire Department assistant fire marshal, provides an overview about the sale and use of consumer fireworks in the Tri-Cities area.

Pasco police will be out in force as the city heads into its second year of allowing fireworks in city limits.

“Last year was our education year,” Capt. Jeff Harpster told the city council earlier this week. “This year is an enforcement year for us.”





Troy Kenworthy, left, and Lt. Ken Buechler, Richland Fire Department assistant fire marshal, go over paperwork during Friday morning's inspection of the firework stand in a grocery store parking lot on Gage Boulevard near Leslie Road in Richland. Buechler was assigned to check several stands in the south Richland area before the statewide sales of consumer fireworks commenced at noon. Kenworthy said the sales stand is operated as a fundraiser for the United Pentecostal Church Apostolic Temple in Kennewick.

Last year’s Fourth of July meant extra work for police and firefighters, though the number of calls wasn’t much higher than previous years. Harpster said officers went on about 90 more calls than normal last year and wrote seven $250 citations to the worst violators.

Pasco isn’t just putting more officers on the road. Harpster said police will have “specific fireworks-related patrols that will just be out looking for fireworks.”

Pasco Fire Department also will have more staff on hand. Franklin Fire District 3 is staffing a wildfire truck, just in case.

Benton’s rules

Police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are stepping up too after fireworks went on sale Friday.

People can shoot fireworks in Richland, Benton City and on unincorporated county land starting noon today.





The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking people to be safe and responsible with fireworks.

Last year, fireworks and explosives started 51 fires in Southeast Washington. Those were part of the 655 fires statewide started because of fireworks and explosives.

About 90 of those fires happened July 4, mostly in wildland areas. There also were 209 people hurt.

The fire marshal’s office says you should do these things to be safe:

Only buy legal fireworks.

Have water nearby while you’re lighting them.

Keep pets inside.

Only adults should like fireworks.

Don’t light them inside or while you’re holding them.

Set them off one at a time.

Clean up debris and soak it in water before throwing it away.

To make sure you stay legal, state officials suggest buying fireworks in the city where you’re going to set them off.

Fireworks are banned in Kennewick, Prosser, Connell and in unincorporated Franklin County.

Pasco

You can light off cone or cylindrical fountains, smoke devices, sparklers, ground spinners and wheels.

Anything that goes up in the air is illegal, like bottle rockets and Roman candles.

Starting Saturday, you can use fireworks between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Then on the Fourth, you can light off fireworks until midnight. You can finish up July 5 between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

There are firework stands outside of Griggs Department Store on Columbia Street, Walmart and Yoke’s Fresh Market on Road 68 and Wine Country Furniture, 2019 W Court St.

West Richland

West Richland has the most types of fireworks available in their stands, including stuff that goes into the air like mortars.

The times you can light them up are limited. Starting July 2 and 3, people can use them between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Then on the Fourth, people can use them between 6 p.m. and midnight.





A list of fireworks stands was not available.

Richland, Benton City and Benton County

Richland, Benton City and Benton County all have similar rules for fireworks.

The only fireworks allowed are sparklers, fountains and novelty items.

In Richland, people can set off fireworks between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. starting Saturday until July 3, then again July 5.





On the Fourth, people can set off fireworks until midnight.

Benton County also opens the fireworks season Saturday and has the same hours as Richland.

On the Fourth, people can set off fireworks until 1 a.m. and then people can finish up July 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Benton City has shorter hours. People can only set off fireworks from noon to 9 p.m. from Saturday until July 5.

Richland has nine firework stands. They are in front of:

Albertsons on Gage Boulevard

Les Schwab on Queensgate Drive,

Walmart on Duportail Street,

Yokes and Ace Hardware on Keene Road

The former Albertsons and Tommy’s Tap House on Lee Boulevard

Fred Meyers on Wellsian Way

Ace Hardware on George Washington Way

A list of Benton City firework stands was not available. There are no firework stands in Benton County.