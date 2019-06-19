New fireworks launch site in Columbia Park expected to give better July 4 views

The 2019 River of Fire Festival honors Independence Day with a full day of family-friendly activities in Kennewick culminating with a fireworks display over the Columbia River.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. in Columbia Park. Activities for kids include bounce houses, laser tag and face painting. Food vendors will operate in the park until dusk.

Fireworks will be launched at about 10 p.m. over the river from a spot near the Columbia Park Golf Links Driving Range.

Last year, the fireworks were launched from a spot near the Neil F. Lampson hydroplane pits to the east of the new site. The launch site will have a safety buffer zone to prevent accidents and injuries.

Water Follies said the new launch location will give fans a better view of the pyrotechnics.





Water Follies took over the annual River of Fire celebration in 2018 after the Tri-City Chamber of Commerce opted to stop organizing it. Fireworks were previously launched from a barge, but the boat was sold and there was nothing comparable to replace it.

Fans are asked to make a $5-per-car contribution to help with expenses.