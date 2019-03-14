Congressman to dedicate post office to fallen Tri-Cities Marine

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, will dedicate the West Richland Post Office to honor Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman at 2 p.m., March 20.
The post office is at 4801 W. Van Giesen St. Limited seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Schmieman was serving in the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion in Camp Lejeune, N.C., when he died in a military cargo plane crash in July 2018.
Newhouse sponsored legislation to honor his memory with support from Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law in December.
The son of Susan and Eric Schmieman, the fallen marine was a graduate of Hanford High School.
