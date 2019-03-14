Local

Congressman to dedicate post office to fallen Tri-Cities Marine

By Wendy Culverwell

March 14, 2019 06:06 PM

Richland Marine memorialized by family and friends

The memorial service for Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman was held at Central Church in Richland on Saturday.
By
The memorial service for Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman was held at Central Church in Richland on Saturday.
By

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, will dedicate the West Richland Post Office to honor Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman at 2 p.m., March 20.

The post office is at 4801 W. Van Giesen St. Limited seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Schmieman was serving in the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion in Camp Lejeune, N.C., when he died in a military cargo plane crash in July 2018.

The procession for Marine Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman.

By

Newhouse sponsored legislation to honor his memory with support from Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law in December.

The son of Susan and Eric Schmieman, the fallen marine was a graduate of Hanford High School.

The Hanford High graduate was one of 16 people to die in a military plane crash earlier this month in Mississippi. His parents, Eric and Susan Schmieman, are preparing for his funeral on August 12.

By

