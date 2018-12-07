West Richland post office renamed for fallen Marine

West Richland is home to the Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman Post Office after President Trump signed the facility’s new name into law Thursday.
The post office at 4801 W. Van Giesen St. has been renamed to honor the life and service of Schmieman, a Richland resident who died in a military plane crash in Mississippi in July 2017.
“It is our hope that the renamed facility will remind users not only of Dietrich, but of all those who have served under arms and given their all for our nation,” said his parents, Susan and Eric Schmieman on Richland.
A ceremony is in the works, according to Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.
He led the effort to rename the post office with the support of Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash.
Sgt. Schmieman served in the Marine’s elite Special Operations Command and completed two deployments during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
“He served to protect our freedom, and I know this post office will mean a lot to his community as a reminder of his dedication to our country,” Newhouse said.
