Congressman has plan to enshrine name of recently fallen Richland Marine

Fallen Richland Marine Dietrich Schmieman would be remembered with a West Richland post office named in his honor under proposed federal legislation.
Schmieman was serving in the 2nd Raider Battalion in Camp Lejeune, N.C., when he was killed in a cargo plane crash in Mississippi on July 10, 2017.
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., with the support of the entire Washington delegation in the House, introduced legislation Friday to name the U.S. Postal Service facility at 4801 W. Van Giesen St. as the “Sergeant Dietrich Schmieman Post Office.”
“Our country owes a debt of gratitude of individuals like Dietrich, who, through his service, has preserved the freedoms that are the cornerstone of our nation,” Newhouse said.
Schmieman loved the Northwest, said his parents, Eric and Susan Schmieman of Richland. One of his tattoos said “Made in the Pacific Northwest.”
He was equally passionate about serving in the Marine Corps, especially as a member of a Marine special operations unit, they said.
“We are grateful that a federal building will be named after a young man who gave his life for our nation — a local building that will be visited often by his friends and family,” his parents said in a joint statement.
Comments