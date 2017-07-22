Remembering a fallen Marine from Richland

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:18 Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking Pause 1:49 Child sex sting press conference in Richland 1:00 Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases 0:53 Tri-City resident runs the Grand Canyon rim to rim 0:16 Officer-involved shooting 1:00 Hundreds turn out for Camp Patriot Fun Run 0:22 Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 1:02 Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight 2:00 PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference 0:52 Thunderstorm strikes region Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Hanford High graduate was one of 16 people to die in a military plane crash earlier this month in Mississippi. His parents, Eric and Susan Schmieman, are preparing for his funeral on August 12. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The Hanford High graduate was one of 16 people to die in a military plane crash earlier this month in Mississippi. His parents, Eric and Susan Schmieman, are preparing for his funeral on August 12. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald