Here’s what’s closed in the Tri-Cities today. More snow is coming

It’s not just the Tri-City schools that are closed Tuesday because of Monday’s snowstorm.
Mid-Columbia Libraries is not opening these branches: Kennewick, Keewaydin Park, Pasco, West Pasco, West Richland, Benton City, Connell and Basin City.
All branches of the Tri-Cities Food Bank are closed, in part because volunteers had trouble getting to the food bank’s locations. Weather permitting, the branches should open on Wednesday.
Meals on Wheels will not be delivering meals in the Tri-Cities area and dining centers are closed.
The Richland Library opened for the day at 10 a.m. The Richland Community Center also was open Tuesday.
Hanford nuclear reservation employees were at work Tuesday, but were told to report at 9 and 9:30 a.m.
Washington State University and Columbia Basin College are open, but had a delayed start.
Benton County was making progress clearing rural roads with the break in the snow Tuesday. Webber Canyon Road and Travis Road have reopened.
Highway 241 remained closed Tuesday morning from just north of Sunnyside to Highway 241 because of snow drifts.
Washington state Department of Transportation crews were clearing snow but no estimate for when the highway may reopen has been released.
Snow in forecast
More snow is expected.
The National Weather Service forecasts an 80 percent chance of snow Tuesday night in the Tri-Cities, but likely with less than an inch of accumulation.
More snow is possibly Wednesday, particularly between dawn and 10 a.m. One to two inches are possible.
Wednesday night three to five inches of new snow is possible, with another inch or two Thursday, according to the weather service.
Then, there’s a break.
No more precipitation, either rain or snow, is expected from Thursday night through at least Monday.
Law enforcement officers are asking people to stay off the roads during the next round of snow Wednesday and Thursday, if possible.
The Pasco Fire Department warned people to take breaks while shoveling snow to avoid overexertion that can trigger a heart attack.
It also asked residents of the Tri-Cities to help firefighters by keeping fire hydrants clear of snow and ready in case of a fire.
