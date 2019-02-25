Winter storm warning issued as more snow forecast on Monday

Up to another four inches of snow could fall in the Tri-Cities in the 24 hours ending early Tuesday morning, says the National Weather Service.
Snow could drift deeper in places, with wind gusts of up to 25 mph forecast in the Tri-Cities.
The weather service issued a winter storm warning for the Tri-Cities and most of southeast Washington through 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The storm is moving up from the south.
The Tri-Cities should get a break from snow Monday night, with little snow forecast after 10 p.m. and no snow expected on Tuesday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
But Wednesday a 40 percent chance of snow is forecast, falling to 30 percent Thursday before the storm system is expected to clear the Mid-Columbia.
Most Mid-Columbia schools were on a late start Monday morning after the Tri-Cities received several inches of new snow on Sunday. Residents just north of Richland and in higher elevation areas were reporting four inches of snow.
See school start times and any closures at bit.ly/snowdelays.
The Hanford nuclear reservation also was on a delayed start Monday.
Workers not essential to safety and security were told to report to the site at 9 a.m. if they worked in the 200 West Area and 100 Areas. The start time for workers in the 200 East Area and places south of the Wye Barricade, including in Richland, were told to report to work at 9:30 a.m.
The Benton Franklin Health District offices in Kennewick and Pasco planned a late opening at 10:30 a.m.
Comments