170 crashes in 2 days during latest snowstorm in Tri-Cities area

The latest snow and ice storm sent drivers sliding around the roads Monday and Tuesday, causing more than 170 accidents, according to the Washington State Patrol.
WSP responded to 27 crashes in the Tri-Cities Tuesday morning, adding to the 144 the agency responded to Monday.
With compact snow and ice on the roads, and 18 degree temperatures, Trooper Chris Thorson said people need to reduce their speed as they travel on the slick roadways.
“Driving too fast for the roadway conditions is still the leading cause of these crashes,” he said on Twitter.
The state highways and interstates running through Benton and Franklin counties continue to rack up the most crashes for south-central Washington. Troopers went to nine crashes in Sunnyside, five in Walla Walla and two in Yakima.
Monday’s snow is causing a different kind of problem on the rural roads of Benton County, as people try to drive on roads closed by snow. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said driving past closure signs makes it dangerous for both the drivers and the emergency crews trying to reach them.
“A common reason we are hearing is ‘My GPS told me to go this way.’ If your GPS device is telling you to travel through a road closed area, please find an alternate route,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
