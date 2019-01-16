Forever 21 store coming to Columbia Center

The highly popular clothing store Forever 21 is coming to Columbia Center mall this year.

Mall officials made the announcement Wednesday in a release about the mall’s 50th anniversary.

Forever 21 is the fifth largest specialty retailer in the U.S. and sells clothing for women, men and children.

The store will be 12,000 square feet but mall officials did not say where it would be inside the mall or when it is expected to open.

Construction is already under way on Dick’s Sporting Goods, which plans to open a 50,000-square-foot anchor store this fall.

The mall’s other anchor stores — JCPenney and Macy’s — have been operating at the mall since it opened 50 years ago. The jewelry retailer, Zales, also was an original store, said the release.

Sears, another anchor tenant, announced it will close it’s mall store by March as a result of its nationwide bankruptcy filing.

“We have reached an exciting milestone for the mall, while simultaneously seeing continued expansion,” said Barbara Johnson, mall general manager.

“In my tenure at the mall I have been fortunate to have been a part of some exciting changes, this year will be so special to the mall and the community as we reflect on 50 amazing years and look forward to many more,” she said.

The mall is owned by the Simon Property Group, a publicly traded company that owns retail real estate and manages and develops properties.





