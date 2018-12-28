Sears bankruptcy kills Tri-Cities store

The Tri-Cities Sears store will close as part of the company’s bankruptcy.

The store is on the list of 80 more Sears and Kmart stores scheduled to close in late March 2019.

The company said the latest list of closures are “part of Sears Holdings’ processes to accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring....”

Sears associates were told Dec. 27 and liquidation sales are expected to begin in two weeks.

The Sears Auto Centers at those Sears stores also will be closing, said the release.

The 80 announced this week were in addition to the 40 unprofitable stores announced previously to close. Those were expected to be finished in February, said the release.

The Sears in the Columbia Center mall in Kennewick is one of the anchor tenants. Mall manager Barbara Johnson could not be reached Friday about the company’s announcement.

In October, Sears Holdings, which owns Kmart stores, announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in order to try and save the company.

Suffering from falling sales and heavy debt, it planned to close 142 of about 700 stores and cut thousands of jobs.

It’s unclear how many are employed by Sears in the Tri-Cities.

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.

Columbia Center’s movie theater also recently closed but is being replaced by a Dick’s Sporting Goods, currently under construction.