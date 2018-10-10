Dick’s Sporting Goods confirmed for Columbia Center mall

The Washington State Office of Minority & Women’s Business Enterprises confirms Dick’s Sporting Goods is the new retailer headed to Columbia Center mall.
Fulcrum Construction solicited bids for various aspects of the project on the state website that targets disadvantaged businesses.
The advertisement seeks bids for a variety of activities associated with demolishing a vacated section of mall and building a new retail store.
Neither Dick’s nor Columbia Center management have confirmed the identity of the retailer that is taking over the space formerly occupied by Regal Cinemas, though it was widely rumored to be Dick’s at the time.
The city of Kennewick has approved the building permit for a project worth $7.4 million, but it had not been picked up Wednesday evening, meaning it remains technically unissued.
Dick’s is the largest sporting goods retailer in the U.S. with about 730 outlets nationwide.
Regal shut its eight-screen theater at the mall in July, setting the stage for construction of a new 49,000-square-foot retail space.
Columbia Center is owned by Simon Property Group of Indianapolis, said the project would take about 10 months on a spot immediately west of Barnes & Noble.
An environmental review estimated the change would yield a net reduction of about 300 car trips per day at the mall and could add 20 to 30 workers.
Pittsburg-based Dick’s (NYSE: KDS) is expanding in Eastern Washington. On Friday, it opens a store at Spokane’s Northpointe Plaza.
Officials were not immediately available Wednesday for comment.
