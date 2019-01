Franklin and Walla Walla county deputies lead a procession Thursday for Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Duncan from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Pasco to Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla. Duncan 49, died last week after suffering cardiac arrest at his Burbank home. The father of four had been scheduled to be sworn in to a second term the day he died. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald