Funeral service and procession planned Thursday for Burbank’s Jim Duncan

Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Duncan will be laid to rest Thursday following a funeral mass in Pasco, including a procession led by Franklin and Walla Walla county deputies.
Duncan, 49, died unexpectedly on Dec. 27 after suffering cardiac arrest at his Burbank home. He had been scheduled to be sworn into a second term that afternoon.
He’d run unopposed to represent western Walla Walla County’s District 3 position in November.
A funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1320 W. Henry St., Pasco.
Graveside services will be held at about 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave., Walla Walla.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will escort the funeral procession from Pasco to the county line, where the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office will take over.
The Walla Walla County Commission ordered flags flown at half staff to honor Duncan on the day of the funeral and burial. Neighboring jurisdictions have been invited to participate.
