Walla Walla in shock after commissioner dies unexpectedly at Burbank home

A Walla Walla County commissioner died unexpectedly Thursday after becoming ill at his Burbank home.
James “Jim” L Duncan, 49, could not be resuscitated, the county announced.
Duncan represented the district covering western Walla Walla County and the city of College Place on the three-member board of commissioners.
Duncan’s wife, Esther, called 911 and began CPR, which was continued by medics from Walla Walla County Fire District 5.
Duncan, a Republican, first ran for office in 2014 when Commissioner Greg Tompkins said he would not seek another term. Duncan had worked as the county’s Emergency Management director.
He ran unopposed for a second term on Nov. 6. He was scheduled to be sworn in Thursday afternoon along with several other county officials.
“We have lost someone who is a friend as well as a fellow commissioner. Our hearts go out to Jim’s wife and family, and to Jim’s county family,” Commissioners Jim Johnson and Todd Kimball said in a statement.
No further details have been announced.
