Walla Walla in shock after commissioner dies unexpectedly at Burbank home

By Wendy Culverwell

December 27, 2018 02:07 PM

Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Duncan died unexpectedly Thursday at his Burbank home.
Burbank, WA

A Walla Walla County commissioner died unexpectedly Thursday after becoming ill at his Burbank home.

James “Jim” L Duncan, 49, could not be resuscitated, the county announced.

Duncan represented the district covering western Walla Walla County and the city of College Place on the three-member board of commissioners.

Duncan’s wife, Esther, called 911 and began CPR, which was continued by medics from Walla Walla County Fire District 5.

Duncan, a Republican, first ran for office in 2014 when Commissioner Greg Tompkins said he would not seek another term. Duncan had worked as the county’s Emergency Management director.

He ran unopposed for a second term on Nov. 6. He was scheduled to be sworn in Thursday afternoon along with several other county officials.

“We have lost someone who is a friend as well as a fellow commissioner. Our hearts go out to Jim’s wife and family, and to Jim’s county family,” Commissioners Jim Johnson and Todd Kimball said in a statement.

No further details have been announced.

Wendy Culverwell

Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.

