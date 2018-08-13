Only memories remain after raging fire burns generations of heirlooms

The shop behind Gary McCourt’s home wasn’t just the place where he stored his Mustangs.
It was the place where he kept his tools and worked on projects.
Where he spent many an hour enjoying a beer and the company of good friends.
“It was my toy box,” he said.
A haven, where he loved to spend time.
But now, it’s a tangled, burned wreck — lost in the devastating 5,000-acre Bofer Canyon fire that whipped through south Kennewick and into Finley on Saturday, leaving destruction in its wake.
The blaze destroyed five homes and several smaller buildings, fanned by 20-25 mph wind gusts.
The cause hasn’t been determined.
Gary, who lives near South Ely Street and West 46th Avenue in Kennewick, was on a motorcycle trip in Oregon when the fire broke out.
His wife Cheryl was home, and she immediately got to work. She turned on the sprinklers and brought out hoses.
And she went about trying to save her husband’s beloved classic cars.
“She was able to get the first Mustang out,” Gary said.
And then Josh and Cindy Carver, who live outside Pullman but were staying with family next door, rallied friends to help save the three other Mustangs, plus a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Josh also ran up to neighboring homes — making sure Cheryl and others got to safer ground — and did his best to protect what he could from the fast-approaching flames.
“It was literally a wall of fire behind the (McCourts’) shop,” he told the Herald on Monday. “We were trying to spray everything to keep (the fire) out of the trees.”
He called his quick action, “what you hope your neighbors would do (for you) as well.”
“You do what you can. Try to save what you can,” Cindy Carver said.
The McCourts have lived in their house since the late 1970s. Their two children grew up there.
Gary McCourt retired a few years back from Nutrien and now works as a consultant.
He’s “a car guy, a wheels guy,” he said. He loved spending time in his shop.
Although the Mustangs and the motorcycle were saved, the McCourts lost a lot when the structure burned — from lawn mowers and furniture to items more difficult to replace.
“What was really special were all the wonderful antique tools that we took from both of our farms when we moved from Wisconsin. They were hanging on a wall,” Gary McCourt said.
But they feel lucky.
Their house escaped destruction. They have insurance.
And although Cheryl re-injured her foot, which was hurt in a fall last year, they’re both OK.
They’re also grateful — for the Carvers and others who helped them, and for the firefighters who worked so hard to stop the blaze and to save what they could.
The area doesn’t have a fire hydrant. The McCourts want to see one installed in the future.
While they lost some special things and a special place, they know it could have been worse.
“You’ve got to look at the positive things. As much as the stuff that my dad, my grandfather, my great-grandfather touched (means to me), I’ve got the memories. That’s what I’ve got,” Gary said. “You feel so bad for the folks who lost their homes. This is nothing compared to them.”
