A fire truck monitors the charred landscape for hot spots Sunday afternoon behind a house at the end of South Ely Street in Kennewick. Fire officials say the 5,000-acre wildfire that roared into Kennewick and continued east into Benton County over the weekend is now considered contained. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
What sparked the destructive Tri-City wildfire remains a mystery

By Rachel Fradette

August 13, 2018 12:10 PM

An investigation into the destructive 5,000-acre fire that destroyed homes and blackened south Kennewick and Finley this weekend has ended with no real answers.

Ron Fryer, a spokesman for the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team, said fire investigators found no conclusive evidence to show what ignited the dry grasses in the median of Interstate 82 about 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

He said the officials spent all day Sunday looking for a source, such as cigarette butts, but have now closed the investigation.

The Bofer Canyon fire in rural Benton County was fully contained about midnight Sunday, according to Benton County Fire District 1.

Kennewick Fire Chief Vince Beasley presents an overview about the previous day's devastating wildfire that roared into south central Kennewick destroying five homes.

Fryer said all residents are accounted for and have places to stay.

In all, five houses and several smaller sheds were destroyed by the flames, which were fanned Saturday by 20-25 mph wind gusts.

“They (citizens) need to be aware they might see some flare ups at least until the end of the week,” Fryer said.

Despite the fire being under control, the Mid-Columbia remains under an extreme fire danger, he said.

