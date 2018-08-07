There’s still time to vote today. Here’s some help

Voters have until 8 p.m. to drop off their ballots for the 2018 primary election.
If you still need information on the competitive Mid-Columbia races:
▪ Two Benton County rural fire district levies.
▪ Two races for the 8th Legislative District in the state House.
▪ One 8th District Senate race.
▪ One 16th District House race.
▪ Franklin County Commissioner District 3 race with four candidates.
A map of Benton County drop box locations is posted here and a list of Franklin County ones is here.
The three-way race for Benton Public Utility District commissioner will be narrowed to two and as will the field of 29 candidates for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Maria Cantwell.
Washington is a “Top 2” primary state. That means the top two finishers advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.
Dozens of other races are on the primary ballot even though they have fewer than three candidates. Results from those races are advisory only
The Benton County Voters’ Guide is available at bentonauditor.com/Voters-Guide-List
The Franklin County Voters’ Guide is available at bit.ly/FranklinVotersGuide
Elections officials will begin releasing results after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Tri-City Herald will post results and updates at tri-cityherald.com
