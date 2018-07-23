Mattis will return home for speech in Pasco

Secretary of Defense James Mattis is coming to the Tri-Cities next week.
Mattis, a Richland native, will give a speech at Washington Policy Center’s Young Professionals Summer Social on Aug. 2.
The social starts at 5:30 p.m.
The event will be held by Young Professionals advisory board member Kate Lampson.
Tickets for the conversation can be purchased online for young professionals members.
Mattis regularly returns home to the Tri-Cities to give speak at events, recognize prominent members of the community, and get some local grub.
