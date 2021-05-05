Tri-Cities pop-up COVID vaccine clinics planned. No appointments, no cost

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the Tri-Cities area is getting more convenient, with no-appointment pop-up clinics scheduled and some pharmacies no longer requiring appointments.

The Benton Franklin Health District has three pop-up clinics for free vaccinations scheduled at well-known and often busy Pasco locations in an effort to increase the COVID vaccination rate in Franklin County.

In Benton County 27% of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but that drops to 20% in Franklin County.

Public health officials are hoping that providing vaccine at trusted and familiar locations in Pasco will increase the rate of vaccinations in Franklin County, said Nikki Ostergaard, spokeswoman for the local health district.

Not requiring appointments eliminates the concern some people have about what information they will be asked if they register online, and some people may find the online sign up difficult or frustrating, Ostergaard said.

No proof of residency or immigration status will be required at the pop-up clinics.

Three pop-up clinics are planned for people ages 18 or older, with each clinic offering both the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine requires a booster shot four weeks after the first shot, but just one Johnson & Johnson vaccine is fully protective.

The clinics are on these dates:

▪ The vaccines will be given at the Cinco de Mayo celebration in the Fiesta Foods parking lot at 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.

▪ They will be given at Food Truck Friday in Volunteer Park on North Fourth Avenue in Pasco from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday May 7.

▪ They will be given at the Pasco Farmer’s Market on South Fourth Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday May 8.

In addition, the drive-thru COVID testing site at Columbia Basin College, 3110 W. Argent Road, Pasco, will be offering the vaccine at no cost Sunday May 9 from 9 am. to 3 p.m.

More places for vaccine

Safeway Albertsons pharmacies across Washington state announced Tuesday that they now welcome walk-ins for COVID vaccines.

The pharmacies offer Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. If a particular pharmacy does not have the preferred brand, it will help the patient find a location that has it.

Patients will receive a coupon for 10% off groceries when they get a vaccination.

The Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick also continues to provide free vaccinations, with no appointments required for Pfizer vaccines, although making an appointment helps the site run efficiently.

It is open this week 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17 year olds, but they need a parent or guardian with them.

A limited number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the fairgrounds, with appointments recommended for those.

To make an appointment for either brand of vaccine, go to prepmod.doh.wa.gov and clicking on “Find a Clinic.” On the next page do not fill out the top part of the page, but scroll down and check each page to find appointments at the fairgrounds listed by date.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines are offered this week at the fairgrounds 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.