Tri-Cities dodges tighter COVID restrictions. But COVID hospital patients, case rates rise

New COVID-19 case rates in both Benton and Franklin counties were higher on Tuesday than the goal set by the state for the two counties to stay in Phase 3 of reopening.

The number of people hospitalized locally for COVID treatment also was climbing and was the highest reported since February.

But Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday a reprieve on more restrictions.

Now counties will get two more weeks to get COVID new case rates and hospitalizations under better control before the state next considers changes to reopening phases.

Both Benton and Franklin counties were at risk of dropping from Phase 3 of reopening to Phase 2 of reopening if Inslee had proceeded with expected changes on Tuesday.

That would have dropped indoor capacity from 50% to 25% at restaurants, bars, stores, fitness centers, theaters and churches.

Cases in the Tri-Cities area increased following Easter and spring break, but public health officials have been expecting them to decline some post-holiday, following a trend seen after other holidays.

However, more holidays are coming, including Cinco De Mayo and Mother’s Day.

Inslee said the fourth wave of new COVID cases across the state appears to have hit a plateau and has been less severe that earlier waves.

Getting people ages 65 and older vaccinated early in Washington state has helped prevent the deaths of as many people as died during earlier waves of the infection.

“Our best path out of the painful cycle of COVID-19 resurgences and restrictions — and for a return to normalcy as quickly as possible — is by getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County, who spoke at the governor’s news media briefing Tuesday.

Tri-Cities case rates

Franklin County had a new case rate of 320 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks as of Tuesday.

It was the highest new case rate since Feb. 23.

The reopening goal set by the state is less than 200 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks.

Benton County also was above the target, with 206 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks. That was down from a rate of 213 on the last day of April.

The local health district reported 29 people being treated for COVID-19 at local hospitals on Tuesday, up from 25 on Monday.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized locally had dropped to as low as eight just over a month ago.

The 29 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday accounted for 7.5% of the 386 patients at the Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser hospitals.

Tri-Cities cases

The Tri-Cities has 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Benton Franklin Health District said Tuesday.

It brings the average number of cases so far this week, starting with the weekend, to 38 a day.

Last week new cases in the Tri-Cities area averaged 52 per day, just below the average of 54 new cases a day the previous week.

The number of new cases reported by the Benton Franklin Health District tends to rise through the work week as more test results are reported.

The 40 new cases reported on Tuesday include 28 in Benton County and 12 in Franklin County.

They bring total cases confirmed with positive test results since the start of the pandemic to 28,113 in the Tri-Cities area.

They include 16,148 cases reported in Benton County and 11,965 in Franklin County.

Since the start of the pandemic 318 Tri-Cities area residents who have died from complications of COVID-19, including 214 residents of Benton County and 104 of Franklin County.

Deaths have been declining in recent months.

The Benton Franklin Health District reported 12 Tri-Cities COVID deaths in April, down from 18 in March and 22 in February as more people are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health on Monday reported 1,110 new COVID-19 cases. It also reported eight new deaths since Friday. The department does not report new deaths over the weekend.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 407,191 cases and 5,507 deaths. The case total includes 30,172 infections listed as probable.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

The (Tacoma) News Tribune contributed to this report.