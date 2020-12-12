Tri-Cities trampoline park says it will reopen again despite WA COVID restrictions

A Tri-Cities indoor trampoline park announced plans to reopen next week despite Washington’s COVID restrictions — for a second time.

Max Air Tri-Cities, co-owned by newly-elected Benton County Commissioner Will McKay, posted on its Facebook page that is plans to reopen Monday, Dec. 14, and “will continue to stay open moving forward.”

It is the second time the indoor park at 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd. has announced plans to reopen. In October, is shortly reopened after restrictions closed it at the start of the pandemic.

Max Air, formerly known as Get Air, is licensed under family amusement and recreation industries such as arcades and miniature golf which do not qualify to be open under current restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The public response on Max Air’s post was largely from a number of people expressing that they were excited to have a place for their children to burn off energy.

By and large, though, most businesses across the state are adhering to restrictions, Mike Faulk, deputy communications director for Gov. Jay Inslee’s office told the Herald.

While Faulk said the governor’s office maintains that the virus spreads most effectively indoors when people are unmasked and in close proximity for an extended amount of time.

“There has been an established enforcement process throughout this crisis that begins with education and voluntary compliance. Out of the thousands of complaints the state has received this year, I’ve heard estimates that maybe a few dozen businesses have actually faced enforcement actions,” Faulk told the Herald.

Earlier this month, two Tri-Cities restaurants — Kimo’s Sports Bar and Brew Pub in Richland and Koko’s Bartini in Kennewick — were served notices of violations and they face either a $500 fine or a five-day liquor license suspension.

Kimo’s chose to close its indoor dining. Koko’s shut down, but then restarted indoor service.

The Washington Liquor Control Board told the Herald that it received more complaints, and will continue investigating. Actions can ultimately lead to a suspend liquor license, a board spokesperson told the Herald.

The state has levied a large fine Friday against a Graham gym that is defying state orders.

Graham Fitness was hit with eight violations totaling $77,112 by the state Department of Labor & Industries for violating the Safe Start mandate to close up shop, The News Tribune reported. Owner Michael Knick vows to keep it open, despite the fines which amount to nearly $10,000 a day.

In the case of the Max Air, the Washington Department of Labor and Industries spokesperson told the Herald that they had received previous complaints about the company when it opened in October but the case was closed when the park shut its doors.

The spokesperson said the usual protocol is to follow up on complaints, then possibly take action — which could include fines or loss of a business license.

However, the department does not have the capacity to do spot checks for COVID regulation compliance.

McKay owns the trampoline park with Jourdan Nicholls and Jeff Morgan, who together make up MNM Entertainment, according to state Department of Revenue records. As a commissioner, McKay also acts as a governing member of the bicounty’s health board.

A voice mail left by the Herald at the business by the Herald was not returned and social media and email messages to MaxAir were not immediately returned about its decision to open, including offering private holiday party rentals for groups up to 30 people.

The company has said it’s using new cleaning procedures, both in-house and with a professional service, and the number of participants inside will be limited.