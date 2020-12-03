WA state cites Richland bar for liquor violation for continuing to serve indoors

Kimo’s restaurant on North Columbia Center Boulevard in Richland was served with a notice of violation. Tri-City Herald

Kimo’s Sports Bar and Brew Pub in Richland was served with a notice of violation Thursday afternoon for continuing to serve customers indoors after a written warning from the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board.

The notice of violation comes with the choice of either a $500 fine or a five-day liquor license suspension.

A second Tri-Cities bar, Koko’s Bartini in Kennewick, also received a written warning and then a notice of violation, but chose to end indoor service. It added an outdoor tented area for sit-down food and cocktails, as allowed by state COVID protection restrictions.

Kimo’s received a written warning in late November but then vowed to fight a legal battle to continue indoor food and drink service. It said offering only takeout, delivery and outdoor dining in the current cold weather were not a legitimate way of doing business.

Several days after receiving a written warning, Kimo’s decided to end indoor service after resisting at least through Nov. 27. But it still received a notice of violation for not closing down immediately, according to the liquor board.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Thursday afternoon the bar appeared to be in compliance, but monitoring will continue, said Brian Smith, spokesman for the liquor board.

Gov. Jay Inslee ordered bars and restaurants to end serving indoors from Nov. 18 to at least Dec. 14 because of rapidly rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases across the state.

Kimo’s can challenge the violation in an administrative hearing or seek an informal hearing with a hearings officer of the state board.

Businesses that continue to defy the liquor board can face escalating penalties, including the permanent loss of their liquor license.