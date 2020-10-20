Tri-Cities trampoline park reopens despite state COVID restrictions

A popular children’s trampoline park in Kennewick has reopened seven months after it was shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Max Air Tri-Cities opened its doors Monday with new owners, new management and the new name.

The indoor park at 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd. used to be known as Get Air Tri-Cities.

It is advertised as a “safe and fun entertainment venue” where families can buy tickets to jump in 1- or 2-hour time slots.

Max Air is licensed under amusement and recreation industries, like pool parlors, recreational or youth sports teams, and riding stables.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Just last week, Benton and Franklin counties were allowed to move into Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start reopening plan.

And while indoor fitness centers can be open in Phase 2, indoor recreation facilities are not allowed because they’re considered by public health officials to have a higher risk of transmission.

Max Air Tri-Cities is owned by Will McKay, Jourdan Nicholls and Jeff Morgan, who together make up MNM Entertainment, according to state Department of Revenue records.

McKay is running for the Benton County Commission and if elected would become a governing member of the bicounty’s Board of Health.

Also a general contractor, McKay has said during his campaign that Benton County commissioners could have done more to help the local economy, especially small businesses, during Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home orders. He’s also said wearing masks is a loss of constitutional rights.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

McKay could not be reached Monday by the Tri-City Herald on how the business has been affected by the shutdown or their decision to reopen. A call to the business asking to speak with any of the owners also was not returned.

Max Air, a popular children’s trampoline park in Kennewick, has reopened seven months after it closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jennifer King Tri-City Herald

A Benton Franklin Health District sign stating, “Masks or cloth face covers are required,” was displayed Monday on the main front door at Max Air.

The trampoline park’s social media pages originally announced a reopening date of Oct. 12, but it was delayed a week.

Then Monday, the park invited people to “Come out and get some expertise!! But don’t forget your mask!!”

Nikki Ostergaard, a spokeswoman for the Benton Franklin Health District, said public health officials spoke with Max Air representatives on Oct. 14 and advised them the business could not reopen within the restrictions of the state’s plan under its current business license.

She told the Herald that the company seemed interested in exploring options to re-license under a new model as a fitness facility, which would qualify it to open under the current guidelines.

“Last we had talked to them, they were pursuing doing it the right way,” said Ostergaard.

She added that the health district tries to help businesses find ways to be able to operate within the current phase restrictions, but its the state’s decision if a business can or cannot open depending on the phase.

When the trampoline business opened in 2013 it featured 10,000 square feet of bouncing surfaces, plus party rooms.

There was a children’s area, a dodge ball court with a trampoline floor and smaller trampolines for launching into a pit of foam blocks.

Max Air has a COVID-19 cleanliness statement on its website saying the business is “staying as up to date with not only the state and the Governor’s recommendations, but also with the local health district.”

“We understand how this pandemic has affected all small businesses, ourselves included, which is why we are committed to keeping our facility clean and safe for our customers to return.”

The company says it has new cleaning procedures, both in-house and with a professional service, and the number of participants inside will be limited.

“This is an evolving situation that we are monitoring closely to ensure all proper precautions are being taken so everyone feels safe coming to Max Air Tr-Cities,’ said the website.

Ostergaard with the health district said local officials would not initiate a call to the business unless it receives a complaint dealing with public health concerns.

If someone calls the health district to make sure it is aware of a business being open, when it’s not supposed to be during the pandemic, will be referred to the governor’s Safe Start website and the state Department of Labor and Industries, she said.

“We don’t report on anybody’s behalf, and we certainly don’t have the authority to go over there and tell them they need to close down. That is outside our jurisdiction,” she said.

However, the department’s incident command team is made aware of businesses that reportedly don’t comply in order to be prepared if there are complaints or to monitor for potential outbreaks.