2 Tri-Citians sickened and hospitalized with West Nile virus

Two people from the Tri-Cities area have been diagnosed with suffering from West Nile virus, the Benton Franklin Health district said Friday.

The two new cases were the first people in Tri-Cities to have been infected and sickened this year.

One is a man from Franklin County in his 40s and the other is a man in his 50s from Benton County. They are both hospitalized, the district said.

The health district said in a news release that it is likely that the men contracted the illness locally.

Another Tri-Cities area woman was diagnosed with West Nile virus in early August as the first human case in Washington. The woman lived in Franklin County, worked in Benton County and had visited Walla Walla County.

However, she had no symptoms and her infection was detected when she donated blood. It was found during routine screening to remove any infected blood product from the supply.

The Washington state Department of Health listed only one other case in humans so far this year in Yakima County as of Sept. 24.

The department noted that the Franklin County case, along with one in Walla Walla, were not included in the data because the two cases were found during blood screening while donating blood.

“Most cases of West Nile virus are mild,” said Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for Benton and Franklin counties. “However, serious illness and death are also possible. That’s why we urge people to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and to contact their health care provider if they develop symptoms.”

Virus symptoms

About one in five people who are infected with the virus will develop a fever and other symptoms such as a headache or body aches.

But in about one in 150 cases, encephalitis, meningitis or other serious complications can result.

People over 60 and those with cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease are at greater risk for serious illness.

West Nile virus is spread to people through mosquito bites.

Of mosquito samples taken in Benton County, 13 were positive, along with four in Franklin. In nearby counties, there were 16 positive mosquito samples in Yakima, 11 in Walla Walla and seven in Grant.

In addition, one horse in Benton County has tested positive for West Nile this year.

Across Washington, there have been 51 positive mosquito samples along with nine positive cases in horses.

There is no vaccine for humans against West Nile virus, and the health district recommends taking the following precautions to prevent infection:

Drain sources of standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in water sources. Check containers such as old tires and buckets that may be left outside.

Avoid being exposed at dusk and dawn — both prime times for mosquito bites.

If going outside, use an EPA-approved insect repellent.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

Dress with long sleeves, pants and a hat when mosquitoes are present.