Tri-Cities area woman infected with West Nile virus, 1st case in WA state this year

A Tri-Cities area woman has been diagnosed with West Nile virus, the Benton Franklin Health District said Friday.

The Washington state Department of Health lists no other cases in humans so far this year, but infected mosquitoes have been trapped in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.

The woman lives in Franklin County, works in Benton County and has visited Walla Walla County.

Her infection was detected when she donated blood and routine screening was done to remove any infected blood product from the supply.

She has had no symptoms.

“Most cases of West Nile are mild,” said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties. “However, serious illness and death are also possible.”

About one in five people who are infected with the virus will develop a fever and other symptoms such as a headache or body aches.

But in about one in 150 cases, encephalitis, meningitis or other serious complications can result.

People over 60 and those with cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease are at greater risk for serious illness.

West Nile virus is spread to people through mosquito bites.

Infected mosquitoes have been found so far this year in the Tri-Cities area in south Richland between Gage Boulevard and Columbia Park Trail, the Edison Street area of Columbia Park, Sacajawea Historical State Park and Burbank.

In addition, a horse has been infected with West Nile virus in Yakima County. Horses can be vaccinated against the virus, but there is no vaccine available for humans.

Benton County Mosquito Control has been unable to spray for mosquitoes while the air is smoky.

To protect against mosquito bites, the Department of Health recommends:

▪ Using an insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, such as DEET, picardin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

▪ Limiting time outside from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active and wearing long sleeves, long pants, socks and hats.

▪ Eliminating mosquito-breeding areas by disposing of standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths.

▪ Installing or repairing screens on windows and doors.