West Nile virus found in Kennewick and Richland. Here’s where

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been trapped recently in Kennewick and Richland.

However, Benton County Mosquito Control is unable to spray mosquitocide because of the poor air quality, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

The infected mosquitoes were found in south Richland in the area between Leslie Road and North Steptoe Street and Columbia Park Trail and Gage Boulevard, according to a Benton County Mosquito Control map.

In Kennewick they have been found in the Columbia Park area near North Edison Street.

Infected mosquitoes were found earlier this summer in Franklin County, although the location in Franklin County was not immediately available.

Ten samples of infected mosquitoes have been found in Walla Walla County this summer, at least some of them in Burbank near Pasco.

In addition, a horse has been infected with West Nile virus in Yakima County.

There are no cases so far this year in people in Washington state, but the risk of infection in the Tri-Cities area will remain high until the first hard frost of the fall, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

About 80% of people infected with the virus do not get sick, but for a few people it can lead to permanent neurologic effects or death.

People 60 and older and those with certain medical diseases are most at risk of severe disease from the virus, which can be spread to people through a mosquito bite.

Symptoms of West Nile virus infection can include fever with headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Fatigue and weakness may last for weeks or months.

To protect against mosquito bites, the Department of Health recommends:

▪ Using an insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, such as DEET, picardin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

▪ Limiting time outside from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active and wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks.

▪ Eliminating mosquito-breeding areas by disposing of standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths.

▪ Installing or repairing screens on windows and doors.