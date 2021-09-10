Trendy fashion retailer Forever 21 finally coming to Tri-Cities

Forever 21 will be opening a Tri-Cities, WA store following national financial struggles. The Olympian

Close to three years after Columbia Center mall announced it would welcome a Forever 21 clothing store — it’s finally makings its arrival.

Renovation work is underway on the nearly 12,000-square-foot store next to Kay Jewelers near JCPenney. The project is worth about $1.5 million, according to city building permits.

But the clothing shop is a long time and coming.

In late 2018, initial permits were filed. And in early 2019, Columbia Center announced that the trendy store would be opening that year but the store never moved forward.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nationally, the company was struggling financially, filing for bankruptcy in late 2019 and announcing plans to close 180 stores. That left the future of the Kennewick outlet up in the air.

In 2020, Forever 21 was sold to three companies, including Simon Property Group — which owns Columbia Center.

The Kennewick location will be the ninth Forever 21 in Washington. The bulk of the stores are on the west side of the state, with one in Union Gap and another in Spokane Valley.

Officials with Columbia Center and Forever 21 could not be reached this week for more details on when it’s expected to open.

Sola Salon Tri-Cities

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A salon with a spin also is opening in the mall, taking over the space of four former retailers.

The 6,200-square-foot Sola Salon is planned near the JCPenney at the former site of the now-closed Sushi Ichiban, MasterCuts and others.

The franchise that is locally co-owned by Melissa Bertsch will feature 33 high-end private studios.

Unlike traditional salons, where spaces are rented out in an open floor plan — the international chain’s studios have enclosed space with doors. The suites are leased to operators who work independently.

A franchise of Sola Salon is being built in Columbia Center in Kennewick that will have 33 private studios that can be privately leased. Sola Salon

The spaces in the Kennewick location will be in three different sizes to accommodate hair stylists, as well as nail techs and others.

Sola Studios has 17 locations throughout Washington, with the closest in Spokane. There are more than 550 locations across the U.S., Canada and Brazil.