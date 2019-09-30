What Forever 21’s bankruptcy means for its new Tri-Cities store

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

The future of a Tri-Cities Forever 21 store appears to be in limbo after the trendy clothing retailer filed Sunday for bankruptcy protection.

Columbia Center announced in January that the popular store would open at the Kennewick mall this year.

But nine months later, Los Angeles-based Forever 21 hasn’t started to build its store in its 12,000-square-foot spot near Victoria’s Secret.

Columbia Center mall officials said Monday they had no update on the plans for the new Kennewick outlet. The company had never announced an opening date for the store.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A corporate spokeswoman for Forever 21 told the Herald on Monday she also had no information on the status of the Tri-Cities store and referred to the company’s statement issued this weekend.

“Forever 21’s restructuring will focus on maximizing the value of our U.S. footprint and shuttering certain international locations,” said the statement.

“As such, and as part of our filing, we have requested approval to close up to 178 stores across the U.S. The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” the statement said.

“We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.,” it said.

Forever 21 said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from its creditors in the U.S. and for similar protection in Canada while it reorganizes.

The 35-year-old retailer will close 350 total stores as it pulls its business from 40 countries, reported the Washington Post. Forever 21 did not identify which locations in the U.S. will close.

The company’s website shows 10 current Washington stores: Bellevue, Lynnwood, Tukwila, Tulalip, Seattle, Union Gap, Tacoma, Silverdale, Spokane Valley and Vancouver.

A Forever 21 store is shown, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Aventura, Fla. The low-price fashion chain, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo

However, it said it plans to leave open most of its international stores in Asia and Europe but continue to have outlets in Mexico and Latin America.

Forever 21 received $350 million for restructuring the company, which it plans to use to “right size its store base and return to the basics,” said its news release.

The retailer also “intends to operate in a business as usual manner, honoring all company policies, including gift cards, returns, exchanges, reimbursement and sale purchases,” said the statement.