Tri-Cities food workers ratify 1st contract. COVID-suspected deaths lead to union vote

Twin City workers have approved their first union contract after efforts began last fall following the deaths of two employees at the vegetable plant.

Workers at the Pasco plant ratified a 3-year contract on Sept. 2 with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1439.

More than 200 workers are represented by the union.

The efforts to unionize began last fall as COVID-19 infections spread at the plant, reportedly leading to the death of two workers, according to fellow employees.

Among the workers’ most pressing concerns were that plant managers didn’t implement safety measures quick enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and as a result many employees who were exposed had to quarantine and exhaust their limited amount of paid sick leave.

Employees at the plant previously told the Herald that they had to bring their own face coverings to work but then were not allowed to wear them because they were not company-authorized.

Twin City Foods has about 230 year-round packaging employees and brings on another 300 to 400 workers seasonally in its processing facility.

The company, based in Stanwood, Wash., has been processing frozen vegetables — including peas, corn, carrots and lima beans — since 1943. The Pasco plant is one of four in Washington state and Michigan.

Workers at the plant voted to unionize in January.

The contract for those in the bargaining unit will include family medical insurance, higher wages, more time off and other benefits, said union officials.