This Tri-Cities project could create 2,300 jobs and investments worth $800M

The Port of Pasco dedicated a new 300-acre industrial center this week that could ultimately create $800 million in investments in the Tri-Cities.

“This is expected to generate 2,300 jobs and $15 million annually in property taxes,” Randy Hayden, the Port of Pasco’s executive director told the Herald.

The port bought the 300 acres between Highway 395 and the BNSF railroad for $6.5 million in October 2019.

There are high hopes the new project can replicate the success of the Pasco Processing Center by attracting both agricultural and industrial companies in the next 15 to 20 years.

The Reimann Industrial Center north of the port’s Pasco Processing Center was named in honor of former port Commissioner Ron Reimann who died when he was hit while riding a quad-style vehicle in July 2017.

Reimann, 74, not only served on the commission for six years but with other associations in the agricultural community and pushed for advances in farming and industry such as the expansion of the Tri-Cities Airport.

The longtime farmer served as president of the Washington State Potato Commission and the Columbia Snake River Irrigators Association.

The development of the Pasco Processing Center culminated last year with the sale of the final piece of property in what was a 20-year process.

The purchase and subsequent sale of 240 acres bought by five large food processors and two cold storage companies, including Americold, and the support businesses such as trucking companies.

Parcels for sale in the Reimann Industrial Park include nine large lots from 20 to 40 acres in size and 14 lots of 2 to 7 acres.

Hayden said there already are some potential buyers but nothing has been finalized.