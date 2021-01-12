3 Tri-Cities companies expanding into their own multi-million-dollar buildings

The steel skeleton is taking shape as part of a $1.8 million construction project for Callies Welding & Fabrication in Pasco. Tri-City Herald

Several projects in the Tri-Cities are taking shape for companies moving from rented spaces into buildings they are building on their own.

Here are three business that are growing into new multi-million-dollar facilities:

▪ Callies Welding and Fabrication will be moving from Columbia Street in Pasco to a new $1.8 million shop and office at 5817 Burlington Loop.

“We have completely outgrown space,” said Allynda Callie, who owns the business with her husband Kyle. “The new shop is going to be significantly bigger — five times bigger than our current space.”

The steel skeleton of a new building that’s part of a $1.8 million construction project for Callies Welding & Fabrication at 5817 Burlington Loop in Pasco is taking shape. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Callie said moving from a rented spot to their own 18,000-square-foot shop will allow them to install overhead cranes inside and work with bigger companies as they take on larger projects.

Among its project are large-scale pipe fabrication, repairs, utility trenching and installation.

“We would like to see everything grow significantly with jobs. It will help us bring on more employees,” she said.

The steel skeleton of a new building that’s part of a $1.8 million construction project for Callies Welding & Fabrication at 5817 Burlington Loop in Pasco is taking shape. Callies Welding and Fabrication

▪ A $1.6 million medical building being built in Pasco will be the new home for Alliance Women’s Health and Tri-City Foot and Ankle Center

Mario Garriga, co-owner of Alliance Women’s Health, said the two clinics currently in Richland on Bradley Boulevard pooled financial resources to build a combined office.

The building at 9613 Sandifur Parkway across from McCurley Integrity Subaru will be Alliance Women’s Health first permanent home since opening in 2014 — the same year Tri-City Foot and Ankle opened, Garriga said.

The new location is scheduled to be finished in late summer or early fall.

Alliance Women’s Health and Tri-City Foot and Ankle Center will be moving to 9613 Sandifur in Pasco when their new building is ready by early next fall. Alliance Women's Health

With the expansion, a new OBGYN physician specializing in pregnancy and women’s reproductive health will be brought on at Alliance to join Dr. Bradley Logston and nurse practitioner midwife Deanna DiUlio, said Garriga, who has worked in the health care field for nearly 30 years.

And though Tri-City Food and Ankle does not have immediate plans to add care providers, it will have the space to do so in the future, said Dr. Brent Thielges who runs the practice with Dr. Joshua Grimm.

Thielges said Tri-City Foot and Ankle is building around the clinic’s needs and creating more accessibility for older and disabled patients that will get them into a better health care situation.

If you know of a retailer, restaurant, coffee shop or other business that is opening, closing, expanding, remodeling or changing its focus, send an email to reporter Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com.