10 multi-million Tri-Cities projects that will open in 2021

While the pandemic has slowed many Tri-Cities construction projects over the past year, it hasn’t stopped them.

Here are 10 developments — from luxury apartments to new schools — set to open in 2021.

1. Park Place Apartments

In what was coined Richland’s “pit” for many years, a luxury apartment complex and highly visible retail center is nearing completion.

The Park Place Apartments along George Washington Way will feature views of Howard Amon Park and the Columbia River and the hills to the south.

The first tenants could call the apartments home by late February to early March.

The $20 million project’s high-end units will include features such as quartz counter tops and smart locks, and Wi-Fi and cable are included in the lease price.

Community amenities include an underground parking garage, electric car charging stations, a pool, Jacuzzi and indoor as well as outdoor lounges.

The perks come with a price — studios start at $1,250, one bedroom apartments begin at $1,375 and the rent for two bedrooms starts at $1,700 up to $2,000.

Graze restaurant has signed a contract to move into one of the retail spaces along George Washington Way when it’s ready but several other spaces are open for leasing, as well as retail spaces in the underground garage.

2. Horn Rapids Apartments

The $48 million apartment complex near Horn Rapids is part of a broader plan to bring more housing and amenities to north Richland, reducing the commute for Hanford workers.

The apartments at 2665 Kingsgate Way are nestled on about 15 acres between the Horn Rapids RV Resort and the Babe Ruth Sports Complex, just across the road from the Horn Rapids Golf Course.

Lee Petty, the owner of LCR Construction and the project’s general contractor, told the Herald earlier that reservations will be taken for the 288 units after the start of the year.

The first units may be available in April, but the project isn’t expected to be done until next fall.

Units will range from 800-square-foot studios up to 1,250-square-foot three-bedroom units.

3. Willow Point Luxury Waterfront Apartments

The $6 million Richland complex at 250 Battelle Blvd. broke ground last summer and is to open in the fall.

Among the 126-unit complex’s amenities will be a clubhouse, sauna, spa and bike repair station — as well as having beer on tap and a coffee station.

Builder Cedar and Sage of Suncadia says the complex along the Columbia River will have a “resort” feel.

The one- and two-bedroom apartments will rent for $1,200 to $1,400 a month.

4. The Nineteen

The high-end mixed-use complex is coming to downtown Kennewick in summer 2021, according to its website.

The complex at 19 W. Canal Drive will have retail on the bottom and apartments on the floors above.

The Nineteen boasts of a luxury lifestyle with quartz counter tops, smart thermometers, pre-installed USB outlets and valet garbage service. Internet and all utilities are included with the rent. Some units are fully furnished for corporate housing.

The apartments rent from $1,675 for a one-bedroom 1.5-bathroom unit that is 745 square feet up to $1,975 for a two-bedroom, two bathroom with more than 1,200 square feet.

5. Columbia Basin College

By next fall, Columbia Basin College students will have new fitness and training facilities.

Construction began on the $30 million recreation building last fall and will include a gym, fitness center and esports center for computer gaming when it is complete.

“This is going to be an amazing change for the campus,” said Brian Dexter, the interim vice president for administrative services. “Everyone driving past is going to see this building.”

6. WSU Tri-Cities

Construction on WSU Tri-Cities’ $30 million academic building in north Richland is expected to wrap up by fall 2021.

The new building is expected to add much needed space for science programs including eight new labs for physics, biology, anatomy and engineering.

The building is designed to promote “active learning.” The teaching method encourages students to explore a subject rather than be only lectured to. It will offer other spaces where students can study together, work with faculty or that visiting faculty can use as office space.

The campus started work on the project in 2015.

7. Richland elementary school

After being delayed by COVID-19, the new Tapteal Elementary school on 62nd Avenue in West Richland is finished, according to the school district.

It’s unclear at this point when students will be moving back from their current location at Elementary 11 on Keene Road.

Once the Tapteal students move to their new location, Badger Elementary students are expected to move to the Keene Road school. Then the Richland school will be torn down and replaced with a larger building.

Work is also continuing on an update to the Richland High School Auditorium. The $7.7 million project is expected to improve the seats, add restrooms and put a new roof on the area’s largest performing arts venues.

All three projects are part of a $99 million bond that was passed in 2017.

While the district planned on a fast growing population when they proposed the bond, the number of new students hasn’t met those projections. This has left the plans for a new elementary school on Dallas Road uncertain.

8. Three Kennewick high schools

After two years of work, the renovated Kennewick High School is expected to open to students in August 2021.

The project was part of $125 million bond that passed in February 2019, and is replacing a building has been open since 1951.

It includes a science wing, dining commons, and is connecting to the existing Lion’s Den gym and remodeled auditorium. The work was expected to cost $109 million and hold 2,000 students.

In addition, Southridge and Kamiakin high schools also will are growing larger with two projects to add 12 classrooms finishing up in the new year.

The science, special education, and career and technical classrooms will make both schools able to hold 2,000 students.

The work at Southridge, which includes resurfacing the track and heating and cooling improvements, will come in at $25 million. Kamiakin’s smaller package of improvements is costing $17 million.

9. Storage unit complex

A $5 million project to bring hundreds of storage units to Kennewick is scheduled to be finished in the fall.

Summit Storage will have 10 buildings with 640 units, according to Benton County documents.

The storage complex at 9501 W. 10th will sit on about 6 acres across the street from D’s Wicked Cider.

The building permit was issued to Matson Development, owned by Teresa and Travis of Matson. Travis Matson and his brother Ben also own D&D Tri-Rivers Excavating.

10. RV and Boat Storage

The $2 million indoor storage facility near Kamiakin High School off Edison Street in Kennewick with 45 indoor storage units is scheduled to open by the end of January.

The storage facility will have electric gates, a security system with monitoring and the steel buildings will be on a paved site enclosed by fencing.

Units come in six sizes ranging from a 10 foot by 25 foot unit for vehicles and boats that rents for $190 a month and goes up to 14.5 feet by 46 feet for the biggest RVs and costs $360 month to rent. The largest size already has a wait list in place with all units reserved.

