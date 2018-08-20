Silent Sam protesters gathered near the UNC-Chapel Hill campus Monday to voice support for the graduate student who faces criminal and honor court charges for throwing red ink and blood on the Confederate statue.
A police officer in Argentina has been publicly praised and promoted after pictures of her breastfeeding a malnourished baby, that hospital staff called “smelly and dirty,” went viral, the fire department said.
More wasps are in the Tri-Cities and Washington state because of warm springs, and yellow jackets and other wasps may be agitated in the hot, dry weather, according to experts at Washington State University (WSU).
A woman leaves Tapatio Restaurant in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday after bagging the donation jar for Heydi Rivas-Villanueva's family. Heydi, 7, was killed when caught in the crossfire of a gunfight outside the restaurant on Aug. 11.