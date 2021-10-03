An attitude of gratitude. Be mindful that your words and actions are uplifting

Sandra Smith

Life can be hard at times and that very fact causes considerable stress.

That stress can come from almost anything, but the one thing for sure is, it is often the very thing that keeps us up at night.

If it was a “helpful” criticism you encountered, it may end up “squirrel caging” through your mind for hours at night, making it impossible to sleep. It doesn’t matter that you went through hundreds of positive situations all day and received many glowing compliments, your mind focuses on the one thing that someone else determined you could have done differently.

How do we avoid this mind trap? Turn it over to Spirit.

I have also discovered that learning to say, to that tidbit of criticism is, “Thanks, I’ll give that idea some thought,” does the trick for me.

At bedtime, no matter what may be on my mind, I always think about what I am grateful for. No matter how tiny, I give it thanks.

I’m thankful for the ability to breathe, that my body can function on its own to keep me alive, that I have clean water to drink and bathe in. I am thankful for my home and my ability to pay the bills that go along with it.

It is very hard to stress about something when I am expressing my thanks.

If you find your mind wandering, write down your grateful items. An attitude of gratitude puts you in a peaceful state of mind.

The power of God expresses in, through, and as us all the time. It’s there when our kindness, courage and compassion bubbles to the surface.

What we say or do can make a positive difference in the life of someone else, so we must be mindful that our words and actions are uplifting. Stand up for what you believe; but think about the way you express yourself. It is awfully hard to take back what you say in the heat of the moment.

The Dalai Lama says, “We should try to help others, and if we cannot help them at least we should do them no harm.”

Wise words to remember before we respond to any situation. Let Spirit color our thoughts and actions with powerful, positive and mindful words.

Raymond Barker, in “The Power of Decision” reminds us, “Each person is endowed with Intelligence to act in ways of Intelligence to bring forth his individual world of plenty and peace.”

God is that creative intelligence that is always there for us to commune with.

Sometimes our prayer can be, God help me find the way to express myself with kindness and truth.